Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, and Otto Porter Out for Warriors vs Bucks

The Golden State Warriors are finally gaining some momentum, but they still remain incredibly shorthanded.

The Warriors take on the defending champions on Saturday night, where they hope to gain some more ground on the second seed. With the way it looks, the team will still be missing some key players.

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, and James Wiseman will all be out for the Golden State Warriors. Green previously mentioned that he's hoping to target a March 14 return. Iguodala remains out with lower back tightness, Gary Payton is out with left knee soreness, Otto Porter remains out with illness, and James Wiseman is still currently on G-League assignment.

The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to submit their injury report, but they've been missing George Hill (neck), Pat Connaughton (finger), and Brook Lopez (back) for numerous games now. Lindell Wigginton was previously day-today.

The Bucks will be an incredibly tough challenge for the shorthanded Warriors, but it'll give the team some legitimate momentum if the challenge is accomplished. A win against the Bucks would put the Warriors on a three-game winning streak, and keep them tied for the second seed (if the Grizzlies win tonight). Back-to-back wins against the shorthanded Clippers and Nuggets are one thing, but a win against the defending champions would create true momentum for Golden State.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reveals Message He Gave Klay Thompson

Steph Curry Says Warriors Were 'Sick And Tired of Losing'

Steve Kerr Says Nikola Jokic Should Win MVP