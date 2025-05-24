Draymond Green Disagrees With Controversial Decision in Wolves-Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for production on both sides of the ball, but especially offense, against the tenacious Oklahoma City Thunder defense. Oklahoma City is up 2-0 and now two wins away from the NBA Finals, and they have looked like the more prepared and experienced team so far.
Julius Randle has been terrific as the second option behind Anthony Edwards, sometimes outplaying Edwards throughout Minnesota's playoff run. In Game 1, Randle was the leading scorer for the Timberwolves, scoring 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. While much of that came at the start, Randle was a key piece in keeping the Timberwolves' offense afloat.
Game 2 was a completely different story. Randle scored just 6 points on 2-for-11 shooting and did not make a three-pointer while turning the ball over 4 times. Chris Finch decided to insert Nickeil Alexander-Walker into the lineup and bench Randle for the entirety of the 4th quarter.
Warriors star forward Draymond Green gave his thoughts on TNT's Inside the NBA after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with some harsh comments towards Minnesota's decision to bench Randle.
"I don't like that. Julius was having a tough night no question, but for what he's been in these playoffs for that team and then him have a tough night and you go completely away from him, I completely disagree with that," Green said.
While the Timberwolves are down 0-2 to the Thunder, Randle will have to be a big part of the team if Minnesota wants to get back into the series. The series resumes for Game 3 on Saturday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
