Draymond Green Makes Controversial Statement on Potential Warriors Trade
After a brutal loss to the nine-win Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors have fallen to 19-20, their first time dropping below .500 on the season. The Warriors started their 2024-25 season blazing, winning 12 of their first 15 games and sat comfortably in first place in the West, but have collapsed ever since.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Warriors have been thrown around rumors as many expect the franchise to make changes. Golden State has fallen to 12th place in the West, so any type of roster change could help turn around their season.
Building around superstar guard Steph Curry has been easy for the Warriors in the past, but the last couple of years have been more challenging.
The Warriors have a handful of young, valuable assets, but their window to capitalize on Curry is closing. With a busy trade deadline likely approaching for Golden State, they need to make sure everyone in the franchise is on the same page.
Warriors star forward Draymond Green revealed to Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports that he, Steve Kerr, and Curry are all on the same page about the direction the franchise is heading, agreeing that the front office cannot make a panic trade to sacrifice their future.
"The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now," Green said. "Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We're not neither one."
The Warriors are centering their franchise around a 36-year-old Curry and 34-year-old Green, so it is hard for the front office to not go all-in on their current roster. It is important for the Warriors to hold onto their future, as they need to start looking toward their post-Curry era.
