Draymond Green Makes Jayson Tatum Statement Before Warriors-Celtics
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Both teams have made some significant roster changes since that series, but there are also several remaining players on each side.
Warriors forward Draymond Green was very important in that Finals series and the entire 2022 playoffs. Often tasked with some of the most challenging defensive responsibilities, Green stepped up in a big way that postseason.
The Warriors did a good job containing Jayson Tatum in the 2022 Finals, holding him to just 36.7% shooting in those six games. Tatum has improved since then, helping lead the Celtics to an NBA championship last season.
Asked about Tatum prior to Wednesday’s game, Green said the Celtics star is motivated.
“He’s motivated,” Green said. “He’s playing great basketball. He’s motivated. He’s living up to who he’s supposed to be.”
In eight games to start the new NBA season, Tatum is averaging 30.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG. Also converting on a career high 48.1% of his field goal attempts, Tatum has been very efficient to start the year.
Wednesday’s game will be a battle of two of the NBA’s top teams to start the season, as both the Warriors and Celtics have just one loss so far.
