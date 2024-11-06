Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Makes Jayson Tatum Statement Before Warriors-Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Joey Linn

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Both teams have made some significant roster changes since that series, but there are also several remaining players on each side.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was very important in that Finals series and the entire 2022 playoffs. Often tasked with some of the most challenging defensive responsibilities, Green stepped up in a big way that postseason. 

The Warriors did a good job containing Jayson Tatum in the 2022 Finals, holding him to just 36.7% shooting in those six games. Tatum has improved since then, helping lead the Celtics to an NBA championship last season.

Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Asked about Tatum prior to Wednesday’s game, Green said the Celtics star is motivated.

“He’s motivated,” Green said. “He’s playing great basketball. He’s motivated. He’s living up to who he’s supposed to be.”

In eight games to start the new NBA season, Tatum is averaging 30.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG. Also converting on a career high 48.1% of his field goal attempts, Tatum has been very efficient to start the year. 

Wednesday’s game will be a battle of two of the NBA’s top teams to start the season, as both the Warriors and Celtics have just one loss so far.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

