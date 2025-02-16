Draymond Green Makes Massive Jimmy Butler Statement
The Golden State Warriors were on the verge of an epic collapse before Jimmy Butler arrived to the team.
It looked like the team was bound not only to not be a play-in team, but to also be one of Steph Curry's rare teams with a losing record. Fortunately, the team made a hail-mary trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, and it's paid off so far.
Since Butler joined the Golden State Warriors, the team has currently gone 3-1 leading into the All-Star break. It's a stat not lost on his teammates, especially, Draymond Green.
"Shoutout to Jimmy Butler, completely changed the belief of this team," Green said. "We started off the year great and everybody believed it, and continued to believe even though it was going rough. But at a certain point it don't start going right, you'll start losing that belief, and we did. Jimmy was like life support for us. He just came, injected a bunch of energy, a bunch of belief into this group."
For Green and the Warriors, the playoffs don't start in April, they start as soon as the All-Star break ends in Feburary. The team has to play with desperation, and they're fully aware of it.
"It's the playoffs for us coming out of the break," Green said. "What we got, 27 games left? It's a 27-game playoffs... That's the urgency I expect, that's the urgency we will have."
Actions speak louder than words, and right now, it's time for the Golden State Warriors to show true action.
