Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors matched up for Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco, a big game where only one team could walk away with the 2-1 lead in the series. With Steph Curry still on the bench for Golden State, the odds were most definitely not in their favor.
However, the Warriors still have playoff experience littered across their roster, especially with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. While the Warriors ended up walking away with the loss in Game 3, it wasn't all bad news for Golden State. Despite a lackluster performance from Green and fouling out, he was still able to make NBA history in the process.
Green moved up to 18th place on the all-time playoff steals list, passing Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in the process. One of the greatest defenders of all time, Green's history on Saturday night highlights that. He finished Game 3 with two points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes of action.
On top of that, Green also made his climb up another all-time playoff list, joining a tie for 75th place with Maurice Cheeks and Oscar Robertson on the most playoff points of all time. Even though Green has never been a top-scoring option, some higher volume earlier in his career, mixed with his longevity, has him climbing the list.
Looking ahead, now down 2-1 in the series, the Warriors will look to avoid a 3-1 deficit on Monday. Tip-off for Game 4 in Golden State is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
