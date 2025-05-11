Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change Due to Injury vs Timberwolves in Game 3
Stealing a game on the road is massive as the lower seed in a playoff series. However, it didn't come easily for the Golden State Warriors, losing star guard Steph Curry to a hamstring strain in the process. The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to even the series at 1-1, with Game 3 taking the series to San Francisco.
While injury concerns were raised about Anthony Edwards after his ankle sprain in Game 2, Wolves head coach Chris Finch said he'll be ready to go. As for the Warriors, they'll look to make a change to their starting lineup for Game 3.
The Golden State Warriors will start Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield, and Bradnin Podziemski, but replace Quinten Post with Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Warriors opted for Post in place of Curry in Game 2, but now go with Jackson-Davis after his strong Game 2 performance off the bench.
While Jackson-Davis will have his hands full battling Rudy Gobert down low, the Warriors will be looking for a big performance out of Podziemski with Curry still out. He had a stellar performance in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets with 26 points, but hasn't scored more than 11 points since.
Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST in San Francisco, with the winning team taking a 2-1 series lead.
