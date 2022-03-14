Draymond Green and Otto Porter Officially Listed as Available Against Wizards

Skip to main content
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Officially Listed as Available for Warriors vs Wizards

Draymond Green and Otto Porter are back.

The long-awaited return for Draymond Green is officially finally going to happen. Not only that, but the Warriors also getting Otto Porter back as well.

The Golden State Warriors won't be getting everyone back though, as they'll still be missing Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, and James Wiseman. For the Wizards, the most important player they'll be missing is Bradley Beal. Washington will be missing some others, but they're all G-League players on assignment. These players include: Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Schakel, Isaiah Todd, and Cassius Winston.

While it's not an end-all-be-all for the Warriors to get a win against the Wizards, it'll really set the tone in terms of creating momentum, especially in Draymond's return. The Warriors haven't looked like a championship team for months, and getting into shape when Draymond returns is the perfect way to do it. 

The team is currently on a three-game winning streak and tied for the second seed in the Western Conference. They've started to create some grounds to pull away from the fourth seed, but they're not entirely out of the woods yet - just 3.5 games ahead of the Utah Jazz.

Monday night will be a very exciting night for Warriors fans. It's going to be the first time that the Golden State Warriors will have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all on the court since 2019. It's been that long.

