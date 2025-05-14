Draymond Green Reacts to Jayson Tatum's First Post Since Devastating Injury
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks matched up in the second round in a marquee series between two of the biggest franchises in the NBA. However, the Knicks now have a 3-1 lead in the series, and their case for advancing has become more convincing since the ruling on Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
Late in the fourth quarter, Tatum went down with a ruptured Achilles, ruling him out for the rest of the season and potentially all of next year. A tragic blow to the Celtics as they were seeking to win back-to-back championships, the star forward took to Instagram to share his first post since his season came to an end.
"Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽," Tatum wrote to his Instagram account, pictured in a hospital bed after successful surgery. Seeing this post, players from all across the NBA shared their reactions, including Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
"As the story is told, it gets greater and greater brother! The bounce back will be more than amazing my dawg! 🙏🏿🙏🏿," Green replied in the comments. He wasn't the only Warriors star to send a message, with Steph Curry also sending his support.
Green and Tatum matched up on the big stage during the 2022 NBA Finals, when the Warriors pulled off the 2-1 comeback to win in six games, with Green and Curry capturing their fourth NBA Championships. With Tatum potentially out for all of next season, the Celtics head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Provides Reality on Hamstring Injury Return for Warriors
Draymond Green Get Honest About Steph Curry's Injury Return vs Wolves
Steve Kerr Makes Steph Curry Injury Announcement After Warriors-Wolves Game 4