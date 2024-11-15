Draymond Green Reveals Argument Between Steph Curry, Steve Kerr
Even though the Golden State Warriors have a dominant record of 9-2 this early season, that doesn't mean everything has been easy. Even during a statement win against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors had a heated moment between Steph Curry and Steve Kerr.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed an argument between Steph Curry and Steve Kerr when the Warriors faced off against the Celtics.
"When I saw it, I just go to Steph and reassure him like, 'Yeah, we're good. F--k that. Let's move on,' " Green said. "Just to make sure his head stays in the right place. People respond to things differently, and you never know what response you're going to get."
Hearing Green's reaction to Curry's argument is a very fascinating one. It's one of the little things that Green is capable of that fans can't see on the court. As Curry and Kerr were arguing, Green was monitoring the entire situation.
"So I'm immediately watching that and I see it, and I'm watching Steph's reaction and how he responds to it," Green said. "If he responds negatively, I've already told myself I need to go talk to Coach and make sure Coach understands the reaction, to make sure Coach understands Steph ain't respond great to you yelling at him like that. Let's just keep an eye on that. So that's already my mindset because, again, you have to keep an eye on all of these things. You have to know what makes your guys tick and what makes them not."
Even after the game ended, Green revealed that he was watching Curry during the postgame press conference. Once Curry revealed that he was okay with Kerr's comments, Green let go of the rope.
"So I'm watching that like a hawk," Green said. "In turn, I'm then watching the postgame press conferences. And Steph is like, 'No, I want to be coached like everyone else.' That statement lines up with the way you continued to play after you and Steve had your moment."
Moments like these are why Draymond Green is worth the money that he gets paid. It's a responsibility that goes beyond basketball.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'