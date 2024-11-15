Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals Argument Between Steph Curry, Steve Kerr

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr had a heated moment during the Warriors vs Celtics game

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) heads to the bench past head coach Steve Kerr as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) heads to the bench past head coach Steve Kerr as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though the Golden State Warriors have a dominant record of 9-2 this early season, that doesn't mean everything has been easy. Even during a statement win against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors had a heated moment between Steph Curry and Steve Kerr.

During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed an argument between Steph Curry and Steve Kerr when the Warriors faced off against the Celtics.

"When I saw it, I just go to Steph and reassure him like, 'Yeah, we're good. F--k that. Let's move on,' " Green said. "Just to make sure his head stays in the right place. People respond to things differently, and you never know what response you're going to get."

Hearing Green's reaction to Curry's argument is a very fascinating one. It's one of the little things that Green is capable of that fans can't see on the court. As Curry and Kerr were arguing, Green was monitoring the entire situation.

"So I'm immediately watching that and I see it, and I'm watching Steph's reaction and how he responds to it," Green said. "If he responds negatively, I've already told myself I need to go talk to Coach and make sure Coach understands the reaction, to make sure Coach understands Steph ain't respond great to you yelling at him like that. Let's just keep an eye on that. So that's already my mindset because, again, you have to keep an eye on all of these things. You have to know what makes your guys tick and what makes them not."

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and coach Steve ker
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the third quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Even after the game ended, Green revealed that he was watching Curry during the postgame press conference. Once Curry revealed that he was okay with Kerr's comments, Green let go of the rope.

"So I'm watching that like a hawk," Green said. "In turn, I'm then watching the postgame press conferences. And Steph is like, 'No, I want to be coached like everyone else.' That statement lines up with the way you continued to play after you and Steve had your moment."

Moments like these are why Draymond Green is worth the money that he gets paid. It's a responsibility that goes beyond basketball.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News