Draymond Green Reveals Which Player Warriors Should Not Trade
If the Golden State Warriors want to maximize Steph Curry's championship window, the team desperately needs to make a trade at the deadline. However, their biggest asset is potential star Jonathan Kuminga.
While Kuminga may be the team's biggest asset, Draymond Green reportedly told the front office not to trade him.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green told the Warriors' front office that trading Jonathan Kuminga is not a smart move
"They're protective of Jonathan Kuminga," Slater said. "Their restrictive free agency is going to be a big decision for them this summer."
Slater also revealed that Draymond Green told the Warriors' front office not to trade Jonathan Kuminga for Lauri Markkanen during the summer.
"Draymond is even on record, basically hinting that it was the Markkanen situation that he told the front office, 'Yeah that might help right now, but that is not a smart value trade.' To trade everything away for a solid fringe All-Star type guy, that's probably not going to carry you to your next championships," Slater said.
For as much promise as Jonathan Kuminga showed last season, the Warriors have done a terrible job of maximizing it this season. The team relegated him to the bench for a huge portion of the season and he's somehow averaging even fewer minutes than he did last season. The jump that everyone was hoping for simply hasn't happened yet.
