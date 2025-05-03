Draymond Green's Blunt Fred VanVleet Statement After Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the first round, losing 115-107 to set up a decisive Game 7 at the Toyota Center on Sunday. After going up 3-1 in the series, the Warriors lost their second-straight game and perhaps all the momentum, as it is now tied 3-3.
Golden State had no answer for Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet, who dominated with 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on 7-of-13 shooting from the field while knocking down six three-pointers. He was instrumental in Houston's victory and has now posted his third-straight 20-point game after starting the series cold.
Warriors forward Draymond Green praised VanVleet after the game, referring back to the 2019 NBA Finals. VanVleet was a member of the championship-winning Toronto Raptors, who dethroned Golden State in six games.
Green said he wasn't surprised when asked about VanVleet's scoring outburst. That 2019 series was the only time the two had faced each other in the postseason before this year.
"No, I'm not surprised one bit," Green said. "Fred VanVleet is the reason we lost to Toronto in the Finals, so we know what he's capable of. Not surprised at all."
Green finished eight points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks, but the story of the game was the Warriors having no answer for the Rockets' offense. Houston showed great poise, especially down the stretch, and has been using the momentum from the last few days to its advantage. Golden State needs to somehow respond in Game 7.
