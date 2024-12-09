Draymond Green's Controversial Statement on NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton
Very few players in the NBA are known for speaking their minds the way Draymond Green does. While it may create some enemies for Green, it's also made him a fantastic podcast host.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green had an epic rant about ESPN's Under 25 list, specifically disagreeing with Tyrese Haliburton's placement on the list. While Green didn't agree with Haliburton's placement, he disagreed with the list as a whole.
"I hate these lists," Green said. "I hate these lists with a passion. For example, Dyson Daniels is having a really good season with Atlanta, but two months ago, no one believed in him. Now he’s 23 on the list. No Cam Thomas?"
When it came to Tyrese Haliburton specifically, Green disagreed with Haliburton being ranked sixth on the list and being ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams.
"What justifies Tyrese Haliburton being in front of Jalen Williams? Don’t get me wrong—Tyrese is a very good player, an All-Star, and an Olympic gold medalist," Green said. "But when I look at this, Jalen Williams has more upside. Jalen is 6’9″, can pass, shoot, get to the cup. Two weeks ago, he played center, then switched to point guard. When I see stuff like this, I wonder who validates it. Yes, Tyrese has done more, but Jalen Williams’ upside is higher than a lot of people on this list. Not just Tyrese—this applies to a lot of names.”
While Green may believe that Williams has more upside than Haliburton, the Pacers guard is far more accomplished. Haliburton has carried his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, a 2x NBA All-Star, an NBA assists leader, and an All-NBA Third Team member. With that in mind, it should be a no brainer to have Haliburton above Williams.
