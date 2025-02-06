Draymond Green's Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have each made some huge moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, setting themselves up for a big matchup on Thursday night. The Lakers acquired Luka Doncic and the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, and while neither star will be suiting up on Thursday, the matchup will be exciting.
The Lakers have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Warriors have won just four of their last nine. The Warriors desperately need a win in LA on Thursday as a boost of momentum, and superstar Steph Curry should have a bit of help from his co-star.
The Warriors have given Draymond Green a probable status for Thursday's game in LA due to a left calf strain. Green recently missed seven straight games due to injury but is on pace to play his third consecutive game since returning.
The Warriors are set to have five rotational players sidelined due to trades and injuries, so having Green available would be huge for Golden State.
Through 36 games, Green is averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks, but is having one of the least-efficient seasons of his career. The 34-year-old forward is certainly not playing at the level the Warriors need, but that is why they are bringing in All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns