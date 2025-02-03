Draymond Green's Injury Status for Warriors vs Magic
Long-time Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered a left calf strain during their January 18th matchup against the Washington Wizards and has been sidelined since. In their seven games since Green's injury, the Warriors are just 3-4.
The Warriors have another matchup as they take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. This is the Warriors' first game of their February slate, starting the month in the comfort of the Chase Center. The Warriors are .500 through 48 games this season, with hopes to add another victory to the win column.
The Warriors have released the injury report for Sunday's home matchup against the Magic, ruling star forward Draymond Green probable to suit up for the first time since his calf injury.
Green’s absence has not helped the Warriors one bit. However, his progress started to pick up days before the Suns game when he scrimmaged with the team. He also practiced with the team the following day, February 1st.
Head coach Steve Kerr discussed the progress that Green was making after January’s closer on Friday.
“We are expecting him to play next week sometime,” Kerr said. “Not sure which game but we will see how he comes out but he’s scrimmaged and did fine so he’s on the right track.”
Green has averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 42/36/62 from the field. His help to the Warriors has been needed as Golden State has a record of 6-8 without Green on the court this season.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement