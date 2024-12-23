Draymond Green's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pacers
After a much-needed win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to go on a winning streak against the Indiana Pacers tonight. It's a game Golden State really needs to take advantage of, but Indiana is currently on a four-game winning streak.
The Warriors have really struggled with consistency lately and it goes without saying just how important a win tonight will be for them. Unfortunately, they do have some key players listed on their injury report. One of those is big man Draymond Green.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Draymond Green as questionable with a left lower leg inflammation against the Pacers.
Green did not play in the team's latest game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, but the Warriors still won by 10 points.
Through 24 games this season, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 43/39/64 shooting from the field. It's been a fantastic year for Green, both offensively and defensively on the court. He's arguably been the Warriors' second most important player throughout the season.
Even though the Warriors have a superior record over the Pacers, Indiana is on a four-game winning streak and can't be taken lightly.
The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
