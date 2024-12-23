Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pacers

The Golden State Warriors listed Draymond Green on the injury report against the Indiana Pacers

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) boxes out Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After a much-needed win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to go on a winning streak against the Indiana Pacers tonight. It's a game Golden State really needs to take advantage of, but Indiana is currently on a four-game winning streak.

The Warriors have really struggled with consistency lately and it goes without saying just how important a win tonight will be for them. Unfortunately, they do have some key players listed on their injury report. One of those is big man Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Draymond Green as questionable with a left lower leg inflammation against the Pacers.

Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) passes against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Green did not play in the team's latest game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, but the Warriors still won by 10 points.

Through 24 games this season, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 43/39/64 shooting from the field. It's been a fantastic year for Green, both offensively and defensively on the court. He's arguably been the Warriors' second most important player throughout the season.

Even though the Warriors have a superior record over the Pacers, Indiana is on a four-game winning streak and can't be taken lightly.

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

