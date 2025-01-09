Draymond Green's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pistons
For as much as NBA fans like to ridicule Draymond Green, he's still one of the most important players on the Golden State Warriors. Green's court vision, ability to guard multiple defenders, and ability to spread the floor make him an irreplaceable member of the roster.
Through 32 games this season, Green is averaging 8.7 points 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 42/37/62 shooting from the field.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Draymond Green has been listed as questionable against the Detroit Pistons due to a left ankle sprain. The injury is a new one for Green, and he has not missed any games this season. Green has been a very reliable player for the Warriors this season, missing only 4 out of 36 games.
Green has seen his role fluctuate heavily this season. For a moment, it seemed like the Warriors were certain on having Green come off of the bench, but it didn't last too long before he came back in the starting lineup.
With Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Dennis Schroder, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, and Moses Moody all listed on the injury report, the Warriors really need Draymond to play. However, with how poorly the team has been playing as of late, Green's presence may not be enough.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'