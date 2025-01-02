Draymond Green’s Official Injury Status for 76ers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors started off the 2024-25 season as one of the best teams in basketball. Despite losing Klay Thompson this offseason and many questioning if this team had any real scoring threats outside of Stephen Curry, they got out to 12-3 record to begin the season with players like Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield making a big impact. Unfortunately since then, the team has looked completely different.
With a 3-7 record over their last 10 games, it's been the exact opposite for Golden State's Thursday night opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers. After getting off to a horrendous start this year, the Sixers sit half a game back from the 10th seed to bring themselves back into the playoff picture.
With a chance to do so tonight, Philadelphia will seemingly have to deal with Draymond Green, despite his appearance on the injury report.
According to the Golden State's injury report, Green is probable for Thursday night's matchup with a left lower back contusion. Green was available for Golden State's last contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers but has missed four games for the Warriors this season.
The 76ers have deal with injuries all season, most notably to Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Golden State enters today with a one-game lead on the Phoenix Suns for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
