Draymond Green's Statement After Warriors-Raptors Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors look more like their early-season selves after trading for Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Since he debuted for the Warriors, they have only lost three games, and one of them Butler was out. However, their rough middle-of-the-season stretch still has the Warriors on the bubble of holding onto a top-six seed.
On Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, they improved their chances of staying outside the play-in tournament with a 117-114 win. Led by Draymond Green's 21-point performance, five other Warriors finished in double-figure scoring. After the game, Green delivered a viral statement about Golden State's dominance.
"We're the Golden State Warriors that have dominated this league for the last 10 years, everybody's going to have their best game [against us]...," Green shared after the game. "Guys come in and they play out of their minds when they play against us. It's just always been a thing. You have to adjust to that and find a way to get a dub."
Despite Toronto's 24-46 record, they played the Warriors close up till the final seconds. The Raptors finished the game shooting 56.4% from the field but turned the ball over 23 times in the loss.
Moving on with the schedule, the Warriors are set to travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday night. The tip-off for that contest will be 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral