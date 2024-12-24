Draymond Green’s Updated Injury Status for Warriors-Pacers
The Golden State Warriors were able to avoid a four-game losing streak this past Saturday, leaving Minnesota with a 113-103 win over the Timberwolves backed by Stephen Curry's 31-point double-double. They'll aim to pivot their previous losing streak into back-to-back wins as they return home to the Chase Center to host the Indiana Pacers.
Against the Timberwolves last Saturday, the Warriors were without their defensive anchor Draymond Green, who missed the contest due to a left ankle injury. With his status being questionable heading into tonight's matchup, the team has provided an update as to where the former All-Star stands.
Green will return for the Warriors tonight after he was cleared during pregame warmups. In this matchup, Golden State will look to him to provide defense on Indiana's All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, who's currently averaging 22.3 points and 10.3 rebounds during the Pacer's four-game winning streak.
Additionally, Green will earn the start for Golden State tonight, his 23rd of the season.
It was announced earlier this season that the Warriors would bench Green in favor of Jonathan Kuminga, who has since returned to the bench in the last two games. New acquisition Dennis Schröder will look to log his first double-digit scoring game as a Warrior, with Green helping improve the playmaking.
Heading into tonight's contest, Green enters with averages of 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while average a block and a steal.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'