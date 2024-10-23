Draymond Green Sends Brutally Honest Message to Bronny James
After months of anticipation, Bronny James finally made his regular season NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Prior to making that debut though, he faced off against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors during the preseason.
It was during that game between the Warriors and Lakers, that Green gave some blunt words of advice to the young James. To put it more specifically, Green told Bronny that he sometimes looks like he doesn't know how to play basketball.
"Playing against Bronny, especially the last game of the preseason, my only thing to Bronny is this: Brother, if you're going to fail -- and I actually said to him, hey man, if you're going to fail, fail on your terms," Green said on 'The Draymond Green Show.' "You know how to play basketball, and some of the time I'm watching you play, and you're acting like you don't know how to play basketball."
Even though Green's message to Bronny sounded brutally honest, it was still very useful. One of the most important things a young NBA player needs to know is to play their game and learn their role.
"The one thing I know you know how to do, is you know how to play basketball, bro. I'm like, hey man, just play your game," Green said. "If you're going to fail, fail because you fail playing like you know how to play. Don't fail because you ain't doing what you know how to do."
Bronny James finished his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night playing two minutes and going 0-2 from the field. It's very clear that he's still very far away from being an impactful NBA player, but hopefully, Draymond Green's message helps him.
