Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Grizzlies
At 37 years old, Golden State Warriors guard still remains one of the NBA's greatest players. Somehow, despite getting older, Curry is still capable of making history like he did when he was younger.
Against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, Curry became the oldest player in NBA history to have a quarter with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 three-pointers made.
Before the first half even ended, Curry had 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals on 70% shooting from the field. His capability to be an offensive juggernaut at 37 years old is something that fans still marvel at.
Through 62 games this season, Curry is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 44/39/93 shooting from the field. Surprisingly, it's only the second time in Curry's career where he's averaged under 40% from three in a full season. With only eight games left in the regular season, it's hard to say if he'll raise that number.
Tuesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is massive for both sides. Golden State is only half a game behind the Grizzlies in the standings and has the opportunity to leap into the 5th seed should they win on Tuesday night. Conversely, if either team loses, they'll be dangerously close to falling into the play-in tournament.
