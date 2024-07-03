Draymond Green Slams Clippers for Failed Paul George to Warriors Trade
There were several reports that the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors had interest in potentially reaching a sign and trade agreement to send the nine-time All-Star to Golden State. There have been conflicting reports on what was and was not offered by Golden State in those discussions, but in a recent episode of his podcast, Warriors star Draymond Green slammed the Clippers for not finding a deal.
"Paul George was gonna come to the Warriors," Green said. "We wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors… The Clippers didn’t really want to play ball. Didn’t want to help him get to where he wanted to go, so in turn they get nothing back."
Green continued by calling out the double standard of loyalty in the NBA, saying, "[For the Clippers] to not be willing to play ball on a sign and trade where [George] wants to go, for - it is what it is - one of the best players in your organization's history, I just really don't want to hear people saying, 'That guy wasn't loyal, KD left this team, such and such left that team, they not loyal.' Most of these organizations ain't loyal."
From what Green is saying, it sounds like George wanted to join the Warriors, but the two organizations could not reach a sign and trade agreement that made sense for both sides.
