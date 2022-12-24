Draymond Green: Warriors are Very Fragile

There's no way around it, the Golden State Warriors are struggling. The team is three games under .500, has lost 7 of the last 10 games, and isn't even currently a play-in team. The struggles are so rough, that Draymond Green had a very blunt assessment of the team.

"Right now, I think we are very fragile," Green said after practice. "You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are. The only way to break them is by being mentally tough."

Even though Steph Curry is currently injured, for the time being, the Warriors are a championship team and should be able to muster up wins without him. A team shouldn't crumble entirely because of one player getting injured. Golden State is in the midst of a road trip, where they've lost three games in a row.

"I think this is a team that has struggled from the spirit perspective since [the road trip began]," Green said. "It's a bit more frustrating. ... You can make what you want of it being on the road versus being at home, but it's mental. It's a team struggling mentally. And that makes it hard to overcome anything else."

This team needs to find confidence without Steph Curry, and Draymond Green knows it. Every team goes through this stretch in the modern NBA, but Golden State needs to find a way around it.

"It's not something that's going to be fixed with the snap of a finger," Green said. "You've got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It's just not showing up. As much as you'd like to think, 'Oh, we'll be fine and this guy will come back. ...' No, no, no. You've got to work [for] positive outcomes, positive feelings, that ultimately give you that boost of confidence."

