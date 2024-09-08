ESPN Star Issues Harsh Reality for Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are going to be competing in a tough Western Conference this year, and they'll need another herioc season from Steph Curry to make it the distance.
The Warriors failed to trade for Paul George this offseason, but were able to add De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. They aren't home runs, but Golden State feels good about the moves.
ESPN's Zach Lowe does not share their same optimism, apparently. On NBA Today this week, Lowe says the Warriors need to make a home run move to get back into championship contention.
"It's going to take a home run, a lightning strike, something like the Spurs got with drafting Kawhi Leonard toward the end of Tim Duncan's prime," Lowe said on ESPN. "Because this is what happens to great legends who stay with one team. You win a lot and while you're winning a lot, you draft the bottom of the first round, so you're probably not getting any stars there."
Lowe added, "And then the core gets old and its hard to transition from old to great again while the old guys are still in the league. They're a good team. They're a good, deep team in the Western Conference. They can win a round. If things go right, they could even win two rounds. But they're not a contender."
While Lowe issued this harsh realty for Curry and the Warriors, he also said Golden State may not be entirely dead yet.
"It's not a reflection of Steph, it's not necessarily a reflection of mismanagement though they'd surely like to have that James Wiseman pick back," Lowe added. "And they'll look for stars just like they looked for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. They've got picks to trade. They are not dead yet, but it's going to take one home run, lightning strike, to get back toward the top."
The Warriors still have over a month before the regular season will tip off, so they're hoping there's a move to be made to improve their team.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France