ESPN Star Shares Harsh Truth on Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors made a move to acquire a star to join alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, landing Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline. In four games so far, Butler is averaging 21.3 points per game and is 3-1 so far. While a small sample size, Green made a bold statement on TNT during All-Star weekend.
In a viral statement, Green announced he believes the Warriors will win an NBA Championship now that they've added Butler to the roster. A statement that was talked about all around the basketball community, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins addressed on NBA Today his thoughts on Green's comments.
"The ceiling for this Golden State Warriors team this season is first round," Perkins said. "They're not beating the Nuggets, they're not beating OKC, they're not beating the Celtics, the Cavs, the Knicks, they're not beating a healthy Mavericks team... I just don't think they have enough pieces."
In the deal for Butler, the Warriors gave up Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, Kyle Anderson, and their protected 2025 first-round pick. While Wiggins and Schroder were the only real rotation pieces in the deal, Golden State still has question marks around their center position as they've tried to find consistency with multiple options.
While Perkins made valid points regarding the competition in front of Golden State, they still are awaiting Jonathan Kuminga to return from injury, who should benefit from learning and playing alongside Butler. Regardless, Butler is under contract for two more seasons after this year, and the Warriors can still add talent this off-season to bolster their chances for another title run.
