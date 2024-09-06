Ex-Celtics Player Rips Steve Kerr For Benching Jayson Tatum at Olympics
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benching Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a major story. Despite Team USA winning a gold medal, Kerr has faced a lot of criticism for this decision.
Tatum himself handled the situation well, saying after the Olympics via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, “You feel like you deserve to play and the competitor in you wants to play. And (Steve Kerr) is the coach for a reason. He makes those decisions."
While the 2024 NBA champion has not complained, many others have taken issue with Kerr’s handling of his role. During a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, former Celtics guard Evan Turner ripped Steve Kerr.
“I felt like he was targeted, bro,” Turner said of Tatum. “There’s something deeper going on. I felt like it was something deeper than just rotations… Like, give me 11 minutes.”
Amid the reports that Kerr will not continue as USA Basketball’s head coach, Turner claimed he quit before he could get fired.
“Steve quit before they fired him,” Turner said. “This was his last Olympics.”
Some have argued USA Basketball needed to move on from Kerr in order to get Tatum’s commitment for 2028, but the Celtics star did not indicate that was the case.
“It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I’m not going to make any decisions off emotions,” Tatum said after the Olympics via Himmelsbach. “If you asked me right now if I’m going to play in 2028, it’s four years from now. I’d have to take time and think about that. So I’m not going to make any decision based on how this experience was, or how I feel individually. I keep trying to say, I’m trying not to make it about me. I know that’s the storyline the last few days, but we won. We won a gold medal, and that was most important.”
