Warriors Make Contract Decisions On Key Rotation Players
The Golden State Warriors could've been in the Western Conference Finals, had it not been for Steph Curry leaving Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a hamstring injury. However, that remains a what-if, as the Warriors were beaten in five games and sent home with plenty of questions to answer.
Even though the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler via trade to serve as that second star, the team could still be searching for more this offseason. Whether that be Giannis Antetokounmpo or another star around the league, Golden State knows their time with Curry is limited. Additionally, the Warriors made sure to lock up their rotation, making contract decisions on two key reserves.
According to Warriors reporter Anthony Slater, the team will exercise team options on Gui Santos and Quinten Post for next season. Santos' option comes in a $2.2 million, while Post is at $1.9 million, as both players were second-round draft picks.
Santos established a role with the team starting in January, playing just over 18 minutes per game and averaging 6.3 points. His role fluctuated during the rest of the season, but he is well worth the price at $2.2 million.
As for Post, he also established his role in January, earning 14 starts on the season in 42 appearances. While he still has some developing to do in order for Golden State to rely on him as a backup big, he did shoot an impressive 40.8% from three on over four attempts per game. Again, at $1.9 million, he's at a stellar value for the Warriors.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Award News
New Report Reveals Warriors Trade Interest in All-Defensive Wing