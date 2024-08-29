Inside The Warriors

Ex-NBA Star Claims Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant Discussed Teaming Up

This former NBA star believes Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant discussed an NBA team up at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talks with forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns and forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talks with forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns and forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Headlining the U.S. Men's Basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was only right that Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant finished as Team USA's first, second, and third leading scorers for the tournament.

Durant came off the bench each game until the gold medal contest against France, as he missed training camp and the USA Basketball Showcase with a minor calf injury. Curry struggled with his shot up until the semifinals against Serbia, but finished with a 60-point eruption in the last two games. As for James, he was consistent throughout the Olympics, winning tournament MVP.

Current NBA opponents, this Hall of Fame trio came together to win a gold medal in Paris.

As the summer winds down, Curry will prepare for his 16th season with the Golden State Warriors, James will enter his seventh season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Durant will return for his third season with the Phoenix Suns.

While they are currently Pacific Division opponents, one former NBA star believes Curry, James, and Durant discussed teaming up while together in Paris.

During the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, nine-year NBA veteran Brandon Jennings said, “Listen, it was definitely some conversations happening in Paris. It was definitely some conversations happening in Paris with them. I feel like, with LeBron, KD… I just feel like some conversations happened. And I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The Gil’s Arena crew was discussing a hypothetical James and Curry NBA team up when Jennings made these comments, claiming there were conversations happening in Paris between all three players about joining forces.

