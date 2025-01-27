Ex-Warriors GM's Statement on Lakers' Trade Efforts
Every NBA season leading up to the trade deadline, the media is constantly flooded with hypothetical trades to move stars from one team to another. While some mock trades appear realistic, others can include multiple stars moving to unrealistic locations.
Providing insight on the situation, former Golden State Warriors general manager and now ESPN NBA analyst Bob Myers shared his thoughts on the world of NBA trading. Credited with building up the Warriors dynasty, which led to four NBA Championships, Myers told viewers on ESPN that making deals in the NBA is not as simple as some think when referring to the Los Angeles Lakers efforts.
"20% of getting a deal is just wanting to do a deal," Myers said. "That's why now I think it’s harder to do deals in the NBA than ever before." Before being cut off, Myers mentioned the new apron rules in the NBA, that restrict teams from making certain moves depending on which category they fall in.
In terms of the Los Angeles Lakers, they find themselves in the first apron. With this, it restricts them as they can't take back more money in any trade, meaning they have to find a trade partner willing to match salaries or take on more to get a deal done.
While Myers left the NBA front office world before the apron restrictions intensified, he still understands the system and knows just how much it has altered the ability of high-salaried teams to make trades like the Lakers.
