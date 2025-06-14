Ex-Warriors Guard Gets Into Altercation With Lance Stephenson
The Big3 League tipped off its summer schedule on Saturday in Chicago, with players like Lance Stephenson, Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, and Jason Richardson getting chances to extend their professional basketball careers.
And it got off to a HOT start with the Miami 305 and the LA Riot. Lance Stephen and former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard ended up getting into a fight that extended into the crowd. But Howard wasn't the only one who got into it with the former Indiana Pacers antagonizer.
Former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Crawford also picked a fight with Stephenson, just in a weird fashion, by sticking his finger into Stephenson's nose. It's a fair bit of comeuppance after Stephenson's antics throughout his NBA career, which included blowing in LeBron James' ear in the 2014 NBA Playoffs. He's always had a flare for the dramatic.
Stephenson would finish the game with 16 points and 3 rebounds, while Crawford led the Riot with 19 points and 4 rebounds. Stephenson's 305 won 51-44.
Crawford has been out of the NBA since 2018 when he played for the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, he's played overseas in a few different leagues, mostly in the Chinese Basketball Association. Crawford played 42 games for the Warriors in the 2013-14 season, averaging 8.4 PPG.
Stephenson was last in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, returning to play for the Pacers, the only team he ever really had success with. His career bounced around all over the place, but he former a nasty defensive duo with Paul George in the early 2010s on the wing and with Roy Hibbert down low manning the paint.
