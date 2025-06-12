New Report on Warriors Backing Away From Key Free Agent
NBA free agency is roughly three months away and teams are figuring out how to best use the limited spending money they have/ Most franchises are fighting against tax aprons and trying to find workarounds, whether that's with exceptions or trades.
The Golden State Warriors are no different. They realize they have an older cast of stars with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, so they're looking for ways to best supplement them as they start to fade out.
One free agent the Warriors were expected to target is Brook Lopez, who is not expected to be back with the Milwaukee Bucks after seven seasons there, winning a championship in 2021, and finishing as the runner-up Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. His age (37 year old), interior presence, and three-point shooting all would've fit with the Warriors.
However, Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard believes the team may not go after Lopez in favor of developing their young big, Quinten Post.
"I've said stretch five before [as a free agency target], I don't think it's gonna be stretch five now", Kawakami said on the "Warriors Plus Minus" podcast with Anthony Slater. "I don't think it's going to be Brook Lopez. I think they're going to try and lean on Quinten Post."
Post averaged a solid 8.1 PPG and 3.5 RPG while shooting 40.8% from three in just 16 MPG and 42 games. That's good for a rookie second-round pick. And he'll be cheaper than Lopez would be.
Lopez had a decent season too, averaging 13 PPG and 5.0 RPG and shooting 37.3% from deep. But his mobility isn't what it used to be, which could impact his defensive usefulness moving forward.
