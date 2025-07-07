Inside The Warriors

Ex-Warriors Guard Signs New Deal With Bucks

The former Golden State Warriors draft pick heads back to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nov 21, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb (40) and guard Ryan Rollins (2) and forward Anthony Lamb (40) and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) looks on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Most of the top free agents around the NBA have signed or agreed to sign new deals. The Golden State Warriors are one of just two teams that haven't made any moves in free agency yet, but they seem to be the favorites to land Boston Celtics center Al Horford.

Some former Warriors are getting new deals, though. Kevon Looney has departed after 10 years in the Bay Area for the New Orleans Pelicans. And now, another former Warrior has agreed to a new deal.

Mar 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) talks with referee Ed Malloy (14) during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Free agent Ryan Rollins has agreed to sign a three-year, $12 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, which is where he spent last season. He averaged 6.2 PPG and 1.9 APG, career-highs across the board, in his 56 games for the Bucks.

Rollins was originally acquired on draft night by the Golden State Warriors, as they sent Tyrese Martin and cash to the Atlanta Hawks to select him 44th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He'd only last one season in Golden State before he was sent to the Washington Wizards with Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick for Chris Paul.

In Rollins' time in Golden State, he'd only appear in 12 games, scoring 23 points. The Wizards waived him just a few months into his tenure there, and he'd sign a two-way contract with the Bucks, where he's been since.

Rollins showed real promise with the Bucks, and considering how bleak their guard situation looks after waiving Damian Lillard, he should add some depth and some shooting as a career 41.4% three-point shooter.

