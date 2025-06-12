Ex-Warriors Star Breaks Silence on Controversial Suspension
Former Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins has had an interesting week. In a game in Puerto Rico, Cousins made an obscene gesture and got physical with a fan sitting courtside, and then was ejected from the game.
While leaving the game, fans threw drinks and popcorn at him, enraging Cousins as he tried to get back on the floor to confront the fans, but he was held back by police and team personnel.
Because of those actions, Cousins was suspended for the remainder of the season and fined $4,250, a fine that could balloon up to $10,000 if he can't show cause why his actions were justified (they weren't).
Cousins reacted to the ejection and suspension with a post on his Instagram story.
"I want to apologize to the fans of Puerto Rico for my actions. I have so much love and respect for the island."
Cousins is no stranger to a flaring temper, as he was ejected 14 times in his career, tied for the sixth-most ejections in NBA history, and picked up more than 140 technical fouls. His fine was a result of the technical foul and an act that incited violence.
The fans involved in the altercation were also suspended for the remainder of the season, and the hosting team, Vaqueros de Bayamon, was given a warning that if something like this happened again, they could lose their right to host home games.
