Final Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
After a massive win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors face off against the other team in town, the Brooklyn Nets.
Winning against the 21-40 Brooklyn Nets would be huge for Golden State, putting them only 2.5 games back from the 5th seed in the Western Conference.
The Golden State Warriors have two players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, but the team is hoping for a return soon
Gary Payton II is probable with a nasal bone fracture as he wears a face mask.
The Brooklyn Nets have three players listed on their injury report: Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, and De'Anthony Melton.
Nic Claxton is available with a nasal fracture, Noah Clowney is out with a left ankle sprain, and De'Anthony Melton is out with a left knee ACL tear.
Both the Warriors and Nets have a relatively clean injury report, which is rare for the month of March.
The Brooklyn Nets currently have a 1-0 regular season series lead against the Warriors, winning their previous matchup on November 25. One would have to imagine that the Golden State Warriors remember that and want to avoid getting swept against the Nets.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball