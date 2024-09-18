Former Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Strong Klay Thompson Statement
The Golden State Warriors lost a big piece of their dynasty this summer when Klay Thompson left the Bay Area for the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson will bring the NBA Championship pedigree and join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in their pursuit of a championship in Dallas.
The departure of Thompson leaves a big hole for the Warriors. The Splash Brothers played their entire careers together, but will now be separated for the first time since 2012, when Thompson was drafted.
Former Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli was a guest on ESPN's show NBA Today where he talked about what the Warriors will miss with Thompson leaving.
"In the locker room, Klay Thompson was such a huge boost for morale because of how low-maintenance he was."
Ezeli then went on to explain one of the Warriors' plays with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
"The ring around the rosy, this is the chemistry between Steph and Klay, you put them on both sides of the court because you cant look left and look right at the same time. This is why defenses were so confused because of this incredible ball movement and you get a wide open dunk for Andre Iguodala."
This year will be a year of adjustment for both the Warriors and Mavericks as they embark on new eras. Dallas is going to be a real championship contender after their NBA Finals run and Golden State will get a look at life without one half of the Splash Brothers.
