Former Warriors Champion Eyeing NBA Comeback

This former Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers player is eyeing a comeback
Despite averaging just 3.8 PPG for his career, 26-year-old Patrick McCaw is a three-time NBA champion. Winning two rings with the Golden State Warriors and another with the Toronto Raptors, McCaw celebrated titles each summer from 2017-2019.

In a recent interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, McCaw said, "I want to make it back to the NBA. I know that’s a process. And I know one day, whenever, next week, next month, next year, when it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. But right now, I’m just focusing on this USA, wearing these three letters, giving my all to this team and representing the United States of America."

McCaw last played NBA basketball for Toronto Raptors, appearing in just five games during the 2020-21 season before being waived in early April. Still just 26 years old, McCaw is looking to reestablish himself on an NBA roster.

Despite his desire to return to the NBA, McCaw made sure to emphasize that he is focused on USA basketball for the time being. With training camp set to begin at the end of this month, perhaps McCaw can receive an invite from an NBA team, with a chance to make their roster out of camp.

For now, the three-time champion is keeping his skills sharp with USA basketball, but is certainly eyeing an NBA comeback at some point.

