Inside The Warriors

Former Warriors Champion's Strong Statement on Jimmy Butler

Former Golden State Warriors champion Festus Ezeli had high praise for Jimmy Butler

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) defends Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) defends Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jimmy Butler era of the Golden State Warriors is here, and so far, it hasn't disappointed.

The Warriors have gone 2-0 after trading for Butler, breathing new life into the team. Even though Butler hasn't acclimated to the team, his presence on the court has immediately been felt. The work ethic that he brings into the organization is something that even those not currently on the team can appreciate.

During an episode of The Morning Roast with Spadoni and Shasky, former Warriors center and champion Festus Ezeli spoke highly about Butler.

"You watch Jimmy as a player, you have no you have no choice but to respect him as a winner," Ezeli said. "Jimmy finds a way to get stuff done. He's taken his basketball talents and just been able to work his tail off to become the guy that we know is Jimmy Butler."

Through two games with the Warriors, Butler has averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals on 46/0/82 shooting from the field. Even though Butler is struggling to shoot from deep, his ability to draw fouls is something the Warriors haven't had in years. It adds a new element to their offense besides jus shooting threes.

The Golden State Warriors have a back-to-back coming up against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, where Butler will be truly tested.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News