Former Warriors Champion's Strong Statement on Jimmy Butler
The Jimmy Butler era of the Golden State Warriors is here, and so far, it hasn't disappointed.
The Warriors have gone 2-0 after trading for Butler, breathing new life into the team. Even though Butler hasn't acclimated to the team, his presence on the court has immediately been felt. The work ethic that he brings into the organization is something that even those not currently on the team can appreciate.
During an episode of The Morning Roast with Spadoni and Shasky, former Warriors center and champion Festus Ezeli spoke highly about Butler.
"You watch Jimmy as a player, you have no you have no choice but to respect him as a winner," Ezeli said. "Jimmy finds a way to get stuff done. He's taken his basketball talents and just been able to work his tail off to become the guy that we know is Jimmy Butler."
Through two games with the Warriors, Butler has averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals on 46/0/82 shooting from the field. Even though Butler is struggling to shoot from deep, his ability to draw fouls is something the Warriors haven't had in years. It adds a new element to their offense besides jus shooting threes.
The Golden State Warriors have a back-to-back coming up against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, where Butler will be truly tested.
