Former Warriors Player Could Make Unexpected Return Next Season
The Golden State Warriors entered the 2024-25 NBA season a whole lot different than how they ended it. Looking back from their first game of the regular season to the last game of the postseason, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis were the only two players to start in both games. What led to that was a series of trades, injuries, and falling out of the rotation.
Now, following their playoff elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors will look to retool their roster this offseason through trades and free agency, given they only have a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Therefore, a new report indicates that a former player from earlier in the year could make his way back to the team.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors could look to target ex-guard De'Anthony Melton in free agency this summer. Melton was on a one-year, $12.8 million contract this season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder, but it was clear he fit the Warriors well during his time there.
Playing only six games this past season with the Warriors before suffering a torn left ACL, Melton averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 37.1% from three. His top performance came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
The addition of Melton would give the Warriors a solid guard rotation around Steph Curry, featuring the likes of Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II. As mentioned by Slater, it would likely be a veteran minimum deal, with Melton looking to prove himself after the season-ending injury.
