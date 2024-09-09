Four-Time All-Star, Ex-Warriors Player Makes New Statement on NBA Retirement
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins spent 11 years in the league, playing for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets.
One of the best centers in basketball during his prime, Cousins made four All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. Never winning a championship, Cousins did play in the NBA Finals with Golden State in 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.
Announcing his retirement from the NBA earlier this year, Cousins said via Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype, “I know I’ve had my time there. You know, there was a point where I was trying to make that happen. But the place I’m in my life now, just with everything I’ve got going on, just outside of basketball, like I’m in a good place."
Cousins added in the February interview, "So, like I said, I’m excited for what I have ahead and my future. You know, my 12 years in the league were a small chapter or chapters in my life. And, I’m ready to move on to the next and see what’s in store for me."
During Monday's episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Cousins made a new statement on NBA retirement and why he is not actively pursuing a comeback to the league.
“As far as me reaching out, trying to convince these guys of what I am and who I am, I’m kinda done with that,” Cousins said. “If an opportunity comes that makes sense for me, I’ll consider it. I’ll definitely look into it. But as far as me going out, trying to reach out to them, I’m past that.”
Cousins has spent time playing overseas since his NBA retirement, which is something he said he enjoys.
“That s—t sweet,” Cousins said. “I’m enjoying it, bro. Honestly, I just gained a whole new respect for hoop. You be brainwashed to think the NBA is the ultimate level of basketball. Which is a fact in itself, but when you think about it, it’s only what 600 guys in the league? It’s two billion people playing basketball. So you mean to tell me the 601st person isn’t good?”
