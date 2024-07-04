Free Agent's Reason for Choosing Warriors Over Lakers Revealed
It was announced on Thursday by The Athletic's Shams Charania that the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers had agreed to a sign and trade deal that lands Buddy Hield with the Warriors. Hield was a free agent, so several teams were pursuing him, but he reportedly chose the Warriors over other teams for one specific reason.
In a new article from The Athletic, it was revealed that Hield chose Golden State over the Los Angeles Lakers due to his belief they are more equipped to win.
"Hield chose the Warriors because of the opportunity to win, per league sources. His suitors included the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers," The Athletic wrote.
If winning is a priority, turning down a move to the Pistons makes sense, but there is not much that separates Golden State and Los Angeles right now. The Warriors have made some solid moves on the margins after losing Klay Thompson, but will that be enough to seriously re-enter championship contention after missing the playoffs entirely? It seems very unlikely.
While Los Angeles is not in a much better spot than Golden State, they did make the playoffs last season, finishing one game better than their Pacific Division rivals in the Western Conference standings. Neither the Lakers or Warriors project to be serious title contenders next season unless some unexpected moves take place, but Hield reportedly felt Golden State was in a better position to win.
