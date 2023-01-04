Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors are the best home team in basketball, and the worst road team in basketball. 17-2 at home, no team has more wins or fewer losses on their home floor than Golden State does. That said, the Warriors are just 3-16 on the road, which is the worst mark in basketball. It is a fascinating stat, and as the sample size continues to grow, it's one that cannot be ignored.

Set to host the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the Warriors have an opportunity to continue their home cooking with a win against a bad Pistons group. Riding a five-game winning streak, which includes several improbable wins, the Warriors have to avoid a trap game vs. Detroit.

A young group, the Pistons are a prime candidate to sneak a Warriors team that is feeling good about themselves right now. Still shorthanded, the Warriors have been playing much better, but they cannot overlook Detroit. It will once again be an extensive injury report for Golden State, which adds to the need for appropriate focus.

Along with the expected absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors are ruling out Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman vs. the Pistons. Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. is listed as probable. For Detroit, they will be without Cade Cunningham, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and their G-League players. Everyone else is available for the Pistons.

