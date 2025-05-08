Game 2 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
The Warriors stole Game 1 in Minnesota in a double-digit 99-88 victory. The Warriors built a lead early in the second quarter and never looked back, holding a sturdy cushion throughout the game. The Warriors were able to create the lead through their defense, which held the Timberwolves scoreless for nearly six minutes of playing time.
Buddy Hield came through in Game 1 as a reliable scorer in the absence of Steph Curry, who left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury. Hield totaled 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 37/63/100 shooting splits.
The Warriors are coming into Game 2 with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as OUT due to the left hamstring strain he suffered in the first half of Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Gary Payton II is listed as available with an injured left thumb.
The Timberwolves are coming into the game with one player listed on the injury report: Rob Dillingham.
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
Rob Dillingham is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. EST.
