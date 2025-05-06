NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Post Before Warriors-Wolves Game 1
A few months ago, no one expected the Golden State Warriors to be in the playoffs. Somehow, after trading for Jimmy Butler, the team has shattered every expectation, and they're now in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before Game 1 of the potentially epic series, Warriors superstar Steph Curry took to social media to get fans excited.
Via @StephenCurry30: "4 down. Ready for what’s next! Stay #lockedin #dubnation"
"4 down, 12 more to go GOAT🤩🤩," said one excited Warriors fan.
"You are taking this championship," said another Warriors fan.
"I am with you till the very end Wardell," said an excited Steph Curry fan.
In the first round, many picked the Golden State Warriors to defeat the Houston Rockets, despite Houston being the second seed. However, this time around, that won't be the case.
Among ESPN analysts, only two picked the Golden State Warriors to win the series, while 10 picked the Minnesota Timberwolves to win.
Being in this situation should not be anything new for the Warriors. The team already proved its championship pedigree by winning a Game 7 on the road, unlike the LA Clippers, who allowed a massive blowout.
The Warriors have to make sure that they stay connected against the Timberwolves, without pointing fingers at one another. The playoffs are about matchups and about persevering through adversity.
Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves is on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 7
Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Buddy Hield's Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Rockets Game 7 Goes Viral