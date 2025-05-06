Gary Payton II's Injury Status for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
The Golden State Warriors continue to exceed expectations that were set in the earlier portion of the regular season, when the Warriors were outside of the top eight seeds, looking in.
The Warriors have now taken out the number two seed in the Western Conference in a grueling seven-game series that took an all-hands-on-deck approach from the entire roster, not just the Warriors' two stars, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.
Golden State will be heading to Minnesota as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semis in a highly anticipated matchup. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they do have a few names listed on their injury report for Game 1.
The Warriors have officially listed Gary Payton II as QUESTIONABLE for Game 1 as he is dealing with an undisclosed illness currently.
Payton II played in six of the seven first-round games and averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 50/40/0 shooting splits, he did not shoot a single free throw in that series.
The Warriors can use Payton's pesky on-ball defense against the high-scoring capabilities of Anthony Edwards, which were on full display in the Timberwolves' last series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST for Game 1 on Tuesday.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Buddy Hield's Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Rockets Game 7 Goes Viral
Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game 7