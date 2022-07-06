Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it's like to win it all. Milwaukee's superstar also knows what it's like to win a championship with the team who drafted him. Much like Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors, Giannis made a promise to bring a championship to the franchise who drafted him, ultimately delivering on that promise in 2021. Having seen Steph Curry win his 4th championship with the Golden State Warriors, Giannis believes there is no one more deserving.

"Obviously, I know the Warriors have won the championship, congrats to them. They worked extremely hard, played through adversity. They've been together 10 years, had a great decade. It's unbelievable, it's a dynasty," Giannis said on the Renaissance Man podcast with Jalen Rose. "And Steph Curry... there's nobody I think in the world right now that deserved that trophy more than him. He played his butt off and I'm happy for them."

Giannis has always shown love to Steph and the Warriors, recently saying on a television appearance that "It's been an unbelievable dynasty for them. For those three guys, from where they started to where they are right now, it's been an unbelievable journey. For every team, for every player, we want to accomplish the same things. They are setting the example for us."

Following a similar career path to the one Steph Curry has perfected, Giannis can appreciate Golden State's superstar point guard and all he has accomplished.

