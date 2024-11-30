Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Announce New Injury to Key Starter

The Warriors have an updated injury report against the Phoenix Suns.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands next to forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the playing of the national anthem against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands next to forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the playing of the national anthem against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season. Superstar point guard Steph Curry missed the most recent loss which came to the first seed OKC Thunder.

Golden State has dealt with some injury issues this season, but not to the degree other Western Conference teams have. That said, there are some key players on the team’s injury report for Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) officially listed as questionable tomorrow in Phoenix. Jonathan Kuminga (illness) and Gary Payton II (adductor) listed as probable.”

This ankle injury to Wiggins is a new listing, but both Curry and Kuminga have been on recent injury reports with their respective issues. The statuses of both Wiggins and Curry will be important to follow, as they feel like legitimate questionable listings.

Golden State had some much-needed time off after Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma City. Off on Thursday and Friday, the Warriors have an opportunity to reset a bit amid their three-game losing skid.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is helped up after being fouled on a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Still 12-6, the Warriors entered Friday with the third-best record in the Western Conference. Teams experience ups and downs throughout the course of a season, which is why getting off to a good start is so important - especially for a team like Golden State who may need to be careful with its key veterans.

Published
Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

