Golden State Warriors Announce New Injury to Key Starter
The Golden State Warriors are on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season. Superstar point guard Steph Curry missed the most recent loss which came to the first seed OKC Thunder.
Golden State has dealt with some injury issues this season, but not to the degree other Western Conference teams have. That said, there are some key players on the team’s injury report for Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) officially listed as questionable tomorrow in Phoenix. Jonathan Kuminga (illness) and Gary Payton II (adductor) listed as probable.”
This ankle injury to Wiggins is a new listing, but both Curry and Kuminga have been on recent injury reports with their respective issues. The statuses of both Wiggins and Curry will be important to follow, as they feel like legitimate questionable listings.
Golden State had some much-needed time off after Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma City. Off on Thursday and Friday, the Warriors have an opportunity to reset a bit amid their three-game losing skid.
Still 12-6, the Warriors entered Friday with the third-best record in the Western Conference. Teams experience ups and downs throughout the course of a season, which is why getting off to a good start is so important - especially for a team like Golden State who may need to be careful with its key veterans.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'