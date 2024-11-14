Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Announce Roster Move After Mavericks Game

The Warriors announced a roster move after defeating the Dallas Mavericks.

Feb 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) lays the ball up for basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday tied atop the Western Conference standings with a 9-2 record. Golden State picked up its ninth win on Tuesday night against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks, spoiling the franchise legend’s return to Chase Center.

With the G League season beginning, the Warriors announced a roster move on Wednesday, sending forward Gui Santos to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Via Warriors PR: “The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Gui Santos to the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Santa Cruz will host the South Bay Lakers on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.”

Golden State added some background on Santos, writing, "Santos, 22, has tallied six points, five rebounds and 20 minutes in five games this season. The second-year forward owns career averages of 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.6 minutes over 28 games with Golden State. In two seasons with Santa Cruz, Santos has averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 27.6 minutes over 43 games."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken highly of Santos, but with Golden State already going 12-deep in its rotation, there is currently no room for the Brazilian forward at the NBA level.

Santos has played well in the G League, and will be back with the Santa Cruz Warriors for the time being.

