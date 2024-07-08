Golden State Warriors Announce Signing of Five-Year NBA Veteran

Inside The Warriors

Joey Linn

Nov 6, 2023; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob speaks during a press conference to announce the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Bay Area selection to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center.
The NBA moratorium has lifted, meaning free agency deals can become official. In an announcement from the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the team shared that five-year NBA veteran De'Anthony Melton had been signed.

In their announcement on the move, Golden State shared the following information on Melton:

"Melton, 26, appeared in 38 games (33 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, averaging a career-high 11.1 points, to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.58 steals in 26.9 minutes per game. A five-year NBA veteran, Melton has played in 350 games (146 starts) with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and 76ers, averaging 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds. 2.8 assists and 1.41 steals in 22.9 minutes per game. He owns career playoff averages of 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 19.8 minutes over 27 games (12 starts) with the Grizzlies and 76ers."

Golden State has made some nice moves on the margins this summer, and the Melton signing is one of them. While the Warriors have yet to make the big splash many feel they must make to truly contend in the Western Conference next season, they have a chance to be better than they were a year ago, which is a step in the right direction.

Melton projects to bring the Warriors some solid production off their bench.

Joey Linn

