Golden State Warriors Announce Signing of Talented Defender
The Golden State Warriors have been making some moves on the margins in free agency, and they also reportedly remain interested in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. While they have yet to acquire a star player this summer, Golden State has added De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III.
Along with those additions to their standard NBA roster, Golden State also announced on Wednesday the two-way contract signing of former Virginia star Reece Beekman. In their announcement of the signing, Golden State wrote the following on Beekman's collegiate career:
"Beekman, 22, played four seasons at the University of Virginia, tallying averages of 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.7 minutes over 126 games (121 starts). The 6-1 guard posted career highs of 14.3 points and 6.2 assists as a senior in 2023-24, earning his second consecutive All-ACC honor."
A very talented defender, Golden State added the following on Beekman's defensive accolades:
"Beekman, who finished his career as Virginia’s all-time leader in steals (228), was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, becoming the third player ever to win the award in consecutive seasons. A three-time ACC All-Defensive Team selection (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24), he was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023-24."
This is a nice use of a two-way spot for Golden State, as Beekman has some upside that could help the Warriors if he gets an opportunity.
